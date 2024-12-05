Home>>
Delegation of mainland university students, teachers wraps up Taiwan visit
(Xinhua) 17:01, December 05, 2024
TAIPEI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of 40 students and teachers from seven Chinese mainland universities on Thursday wrapped up their nine-day visit to Taiwan.
They set off for Taiwan on Nov. 27 and visited universities, historical sites, scenic spots, as well as sports, sci-tech and cultural venues on the island, widely engaging with locals throughout the trip.
The delegation made the trip at the invitation of the Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation and was led by Qiu Yong, secretary of the Communist Party of China Tsinghua University Committee.
