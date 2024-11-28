Delegation of mainland university students, teachers kicks off Taiwan visit

Xinhua) 08:30, November 28, 2024

TAIPEI, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of 40 students and teachers from seven Chinese mainland universities arrived at Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday, kicking off their nine-day visit to the island.

Invited by the Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation, the delegation is led by Qiu Yong, chairman of the Communist Party of China committee of Tsinghua University.

Qiu said in an address that he expects more opportunities for young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to meet, understand each other, and build friendships.

He stressed that the connection between the two sides of the Strait will never be severed and the bonds of affection will never be obstructed.

The delegation comprises members from Tsinghua University, Peking University, Fudan University, Sun Yat-sen University, Zhejiang University, Fujian Normal University and Beijing Sport University.

The delegation will visit six universities in Taiwan including Taiwan University, Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu, and Chengchi University, as well as Taipei Municipal Zhongshan Girls High School. Their itinerary also includes visits to historical and cultural sites on the island.

In April, Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang, led a group of young people from Taiwan to visit the mainland.

