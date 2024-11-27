China slams U.S. military aircraft's transit of Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Tuesday slammed the United States for sending a P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft to fly through the Taiwan Strait and then hype it up publicly.

Senior Colonel Cao Jun, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, said the theater command had deployed its naval and air forces to closely track, monitor, and issue warnings to the U.S. aircraft that had trespassed the strait, effectively responding to the situation.

Noting that the U.S. remarks have distorted legal principles and misled international public opinion, he urged the United States to stop distorting and sensationalizing the issue and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

