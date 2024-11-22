Taiwan's businesspeople, enterprises encouraged to seize development opportunities on mainland

Xinhua) 08:47, November 22, 2024

NANJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, the mainland's senior Taiwan affairs official, on Thursday encouraged Taiwan businesspeople and enterprises to seize the opportunities brought by the comprehensive advancement of Chinese modernization, and to pursue improved development on the mainland.

Song, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when he was visiting booths at an event aligning the industrial and supply chains of Taiwan-invested manufacturing enterprises, which was held in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The event established a platform for financing, investment and project alignment among enterprises in industries such as electronics, information technology and new energy vehicles. Over 120 companies from both sides of the Taiwan Strait operated fixed booths.

Representatives of Taiwanese enterprises participating in the event said that the construction of a platform for industrial and supply chain alignment has enabled enterprises to truly benefit and solidified their confidence in developing on the mainland, as has the facilitation of direct communication between the supply and demand sides of their business.

On Thursday afternoon, Song met with participants from Taiwan at a cross-Strait mechanical industry forum in Nantong, Jiangsu, pledging that the mainland will help its compatriots and enterprises from Taiwan to integrate into the modernization process, and to share the opportunities brought by the latest round of reform and opening-up with them.

