Mainland official meets with former leader of Taiwan's legislature

Xinhua) 22:57, November 18, 2024

XIAMEN, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, the mainland's senior Taiwan affairs official, on Monday met with Wang Jin-pyng, former leader of Taiwan region's legislature, in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Wang is currently on a visit to the mainland till Thursday to pay respects to his ancestors and participate in cross-Strait exchanges.

During the meeting, Song, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, pledged further efforts to uphold the one-China principle, firmly oppose separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," advance national reunification, and jointly achieve national rejuvenation.

In his remarks, Wang urged efforts to promote cross-Strait cultural exchanges, jointly carry forward Chinese culture, enhance the national identity and cultural identity among compatriots, and further maintain peace across the Strait.

