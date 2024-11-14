Cross-Strait cultural exchanges go on despite political obstruction

Xinhua) 09:48, November 14, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians in the Taiwan region who attempt to obstruct normal exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait through political manipulation.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the politicians' acts have been met with outrage and criticism from the public in Taiwan.

Despite the attacks and obstructions made by some DPP politicians, a wide range of cross-Strait cultural exchange activities have recently been held or are set to take place soon, according to the spokesperson, who cited the China Golden Rooster &Hundred Flowers Film Festival.

Zhu said approximately 100 people from Taiwan in the film sector have been invited to the film festival, which is scheduled from Wednesday to Saturday in the coastal city of Xiamen, Fujian Province.

She also called on compatriots in Taiwan to firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" and join hands with compatriots on the mainland to promote integrated development across the Strait.

