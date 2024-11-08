Mainland denounces slanderous report issued by Taiwan's DPP authorities

Xinhua) 10:13, November 08, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday denounced a slanderous report issued by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities regarding the status of Taiwan compatriots on the mainland.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press briefing that relevant claims made by the DPP authorities are nothing but their go-to tricks to vilify the mainland and intimidate the Taiwan people.

Through such claims, the DPP authorities attempt to disguise their malicious intent and action to thwart cross-Strait exchanges, incite confrontations and harm public interests, said Chen.

The mainland always welcomes and supports Taiwan compatriots to participate in cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation in various fields, Chen said.

It has created convenient conditions for Taiwan compatriots, provided high-quality services, and protected their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law, Chen added.

