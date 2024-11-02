Record-high death toll from local melioidosis cases recorded in Taiwan

Xinhua) 14:38, November 02, 2024

TAIPEI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 20 people out of 101 local melioidosis cases have died this year in Taiwan, marking the highest death toll for the same period, according to the island's disease control department.

Among the confirmed local cases, 59 were people aged 65 and older, while 31 were between the ages of 50 and 64. A total of 77 cases were recorded in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan, followed by 10 cases in Tainan, also in the south, the disease control department said earlier this week.

Notably, 69 cases emerged within one month after Typhoon Gaemi in July, and six cases were reported following Typhoon Krathon in September, the department added.

Melioidosis is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium called Burkholderia pseudomallei. The bacterium is found in soil, ponds and stagnant water and is primarily transmitted through skin wounds that come into contact with contaminated soil or water.

Typhoons can exacerbate the spread of the bacterium, as heavy rain and strong winds expose the bacteria residing in soil and muddy water, often resulting in inhalation infections. Consequently, the number of melioidosis cases tends to rise within a month after typhoons.

