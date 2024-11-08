Taiwan compatriot entries into Chinese mainland up 70 pct this year

Xinhua) 08:37, November 08, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Since the start of this year, the Chinese mainland has recorded over three million entries made by Taiwan compatriots, up 70 percent year-on-year, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, highlighted the figures during a press briefing.

The mainland will further improve the systems and policies aimed at improving the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots, and will bring compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait ever closer through exchanges and integration, Chen said.

