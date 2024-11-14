Mainland's aviation, defense strength solid protection for Taiwan compatriots: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:50, November 14, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson has hailed the mainland's achievements and strength in aviation, aerospace and national defense as "solid and immense" protection for Taiwan compatriots.

Such protection can shield them from threats posed by "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference on Wednesday.

She made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding the ongoing 15th Airshow China held in south China's city of Zhuhai, which features the debut of the J-35A stealth fighter and has drawn the attendance of many young people and media personnel from Taiwan.

Speaking of the recent footage of the dual aircraft carrier formation exercise carried out by the formations of Chinese aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong, Zhu said the exercise is a routine arrangement within the annual plan.

"The increasingly powerful Chinese navy will provide a stronger guarantee for safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as protecting the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation," the spokesperson said.

Zhu was also asked about the astronauts of China's Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission who entered the Tiangong space station and met with another astronaut trio on Oct. 30. The news also attracted widespread attention across Taiwan.

Calling it a shared glory for all Chinese people, including compatriots of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, she said that as long as the relations across the Taiwan Strait remain positive, there will definitely be opportunities for Taiwan compatriots to participate in space experiments and exploration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)