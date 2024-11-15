Chinese defense ministry urges U.S. to stop arming Taiwan

Xinhua, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday urged the United States to immediately stop arming China's Taiwan region and cease its dangerous actions jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in response to the U.S. delivery of HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) units to Taiwan along with a plan to train Taiwan troops to operate the weaponry.

The spokesperson blamed the Democratic Progressive Party authorities for selling the interests of the people in Taiwan and attempting to solicit external support for "Taiwan independence."

"Such behaviors will only push Taiwan closer to the brink of war," Zhang said, adding that the People's Liberation Army will strengthen combat readiness to firmly thwart attempts for "Taiwan independence" and interference by external forces.

