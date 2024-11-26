Fujian coast guard patrols in waters near Kinmen

Xinhua) 15:15, November 26, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The coast guard of east China's Fujian Province on Tuesday conducted routine law enforcement patrols in the waters near Kinmen in accordance with the law, according to a statement issued by the China Coast Guard.

Since the start of November, the Fujian coast guard has deployed a fleet of vessels to enhance law enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen, further strengthening control over the area.

This effort aims to protect the legitimate rights and safety of Chinese fishermen, including those from Taiwan, and ensure the normal navigation and operational order in the Xiamen-Kinmen waters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)