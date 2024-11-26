Home>>
Fujian coast guard patrols in waters near Kinmen
(Xinhua) 15:15, November 26, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The coast guard of east China's Fujian Province on Tuesday conducted routine law enforcement patrols in the waters near Kinmen in accordance with the law, according to a statement issued by the China Coast Guard.
Since the start of November, the Fujian coast guard has deployed a fleet of vessels to enhance law enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen, further strengthening control over the area.
This effort aims to protect the legitimate rights and safety of Chinese fishermen, including those from Taiwan, and ensure the normal navigation and operational order in the Xiamen-Kinmen waters.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: law enforcers on China Coast Guard vessel Sifang
- Chinese defense ministry urges U.S. to stop arming Taiwan
- Mainland's aviation, defense strength solid protection for Taiwan compatriots: spokesperson
- Cross-Strait cultural exchanges go on despite political obstruction
- Mainland encourages cross-Strait youth exchanges, urges travel restriction lift
- Chinese mainland says cross-Strait consultation possible with recognition of "1992 Consensus"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.