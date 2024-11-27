More people realize U.S. harming, not protecting Taiwan
BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- An increasing number of people in Taiwan have realized that the United States is harming, instead of protecting the island, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a recent public opinion poll in Taiwan concerning the U.S. demand for Taiwan to pay "protection fees."
The survey showed that 51 percent of the Taiwan people polled disagreed with the demand and 57 percent of the respondents did not believe the United States would send troops to "defend Taiwan."
More people in Taiwan have broken through the information cocoon manufactured by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, Chen said, adding that the DPP's reliance on the United States will push Taiwan to the abyss of disaster.
Photos
Related Stories
- China slams U.S. military aircraft's transit of Taiwan Strait
- Fujian coast guard patrols in waters near Kinmen
- Taiwan's businesspeople, enterprises encouraged to seize development opportunities on mainland
- Taiwan business community urged to jointly strengthen economy of Chinese nation
- Mainland official meets with former leader of Taiwan's legislature
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.