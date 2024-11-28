Mainland urges Taiwan to lift restrictions on cross-Strait exchanges

Xinhua) 09:42, November 28, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for obstructing the resumption of normal cross-Strait travel.

This move has also directly impacted the tourism industry of Taiwan, according to Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Chen made the remarks in response to an inquiry regarding Taiwan's tourism sector's longing for mainland visitors, urging the DPP authorities to remove restrictions on personnel and other exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait.

In 2020, the DPP authorities unilaterally implemented restrictive measures against cross-strait travel, banning mainland residents from visiting Taiwan and prohibiting local travel agencies from organizing tours to the mainland.

"We have always been clear in our support for normal personnel exchanges across the Strait as well as exchanges in tourism and other fields. This is in line with the interests and well-being of compatriots on both sides of the Strait, especially of Taiwan compatriots," said Chen.

Chen said the mainland would step up efforts to boost travel by mainland residents to Taiwan "on the precondition that the DPP authorities remove restrictions on cross-Strait exchanges, travel and cooperation."

