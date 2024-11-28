Taiwan's "sugar daddy diplomacy" doomed to fail: mainland spokesperson

November 28, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday warned that the "sugar daddy diplomacy" conducted by Taiwan authorities will only end in failure.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry concerning the Taiwan authorities' climbing budget on the so-called "foreign affairs."

Despite a constant decline in the number of states having so-called "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan, its "secret budget" for next year will increase by over 50 percent year on year, hitting a record high over the past six years.

Trading the hard-earned money of the people for so-called "international recognition" has been a common tactic for the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in an attempt to seek political gains, Chen said, adding that such "money diplomacy" and "sugar daddy diplomacy" brings harm to Taiwan and its people and is destined to fail.

