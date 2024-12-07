Mainland students, teachers praise Taiwan visit for strengthening cross-Strait bonds

Xinhua) 13:31, December 07, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Students and faculty from Chinese mainland universities, who had just returned from a visit to Taiwan, on Friday praised the trip as a meaningful experience that fostered friendship and highlighted the deep connections across the Taiwan Strait.

At the invitation of the Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation, the delegation of 40 participants from seven mainland universities visited Taiwan from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5. They visited six Taiwan universities, a high school, and cultural sites.

"This was an unforgettable journey of hope," said Qiu Yong, Party secretary of Tsinghua University and head of the delegation. He noted that the trip has provided opportunities to experience local customs and make new friends, and promoted cultural and people-to-people exchanges across the Strait.

"We felt the warmth and hospitality of our Taiwan friends throughout the trip," said Li Guangpu, a doctoral student at Tsinghua University.

Wang Tingting, a faculty member at Zhejiang University, highlighted the ease of communication, noting no barriers in language or culture between the two sides. She said exchanging gifts and adding each other on WeChat quickly brought everyone closer.

Xu Yifan, a graduate student from Sun Yat-sen University, said cultural and artistic exchanges were a highlight of the campus visits, often drawing media attention and uniting young people through their shared love for Chinese culture. "It's like one big family with no visible differences," Xu remarked.

Chen Yili, a student from Fujian Normal University who grew up in Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, said she has always felt a natural affinity for Taiwan due to shared traditions and cultural ties between Zhangzhou and Taiwan.

Her interactions with Taiwan peers during this visit deepened her sense of connection, and she hopes for more frequent exchanges in the future, Chen added.

"We always had so much to talk about with our Taiwan counterparts, from academic interests and hobbies to life goals. The nine days felt far too short," said Li. He added that as the group visited each school, students from both sides eagerly exchanged contact details and agreed to meet again on the mainland.

"Our contact lists have grown significantly over these nine days," said Wang Chudi, a student from Peking University. "We've all promised to stay in touch and hope to see each other again soon."

Chen Yunlong, a doctoral student from Zhejiang University, emphasized the strong friendships formed during the trip and the mutual desire among young people on both sides to engage in more exchanges.

"Although this event has ended, it's just the beginning. We sincerely hope that youth from both sides of the Strait will grow even closer," Chen said.

