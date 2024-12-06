Home>>
China urges US to stop arming "Taiwan independence" separatist forces
(People's Daily App) 16:49, December 06, 2024
China on December 5, 2024 urged the US to immediately stop arming Taiwan and abetting and supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in seeking "Taiwan independence" by building up its military.
