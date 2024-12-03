No room for negotiation or compromise on one-China principle: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 10:00, December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The one-China principle is the political foundation and an important premise for China's bilateral relations with other countries, with no room for negotiation or compromise, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when asked to comment on Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez Lezcano's remarks that Paraguay is open to establishing diplomatic, consular and commercial relations with Chinese mainland unconditionally, but will not accept any precondition that would break its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Lin said that the one-China principle is a universally recognized and accepted basic norm of international relations, and is also the political foundation and an important premise for China's bilateral relations with other countries.

The one-China principle concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and there is no room for negotiation or compromise, he added.

"Paraguay should have an accurate and comprehensive understanding of the one-China principle, recognize the historical trend as soon as possible, stand with the vast majority of countries in the world, stand on the side of international justice and fairness, and make a choice that truly aligns with the fundamental and long-term interests of its own people," Lin said.

