Cross-Strait business cooperation to go deeper

Xinhua) 10:21, December 10, 2024

XIAMEN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Business cooperation across the Taiwan Strait will go deeper as both sides of the Strait have expressed expectations for more exchanges and collaboration in the economic field.

A mainland senior Taiwan affairs official, Song Tao, reaffirmed the mainland's commitment to promoting economic and cultural exchanges across the Strait, deepening cross-Strait integrated development and delivering benefits to Taiwan compatriots.

Song, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when meeting representatives of Taiwan entrepreneurs who attended the 2024 annual conference of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit, which opened in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on Monday.

It is hoped that Taiwan business people will make further contributions to cross-Strait economic exchanges and cooperation and integrated development, Song said.

Taiwan entrepreneurs said that they believe the mainland's economy has strong resilience and vitality, and the prospect of developing new quality productive forces is promising.

They pledged efforts to leverage the cross-Strait summit to deepen economic cooperation and integrated development across the Strait.

Themed on cross-Strait industrial chains, the 2024 conference of the summit gathered more than 700 people from the mainland and Taiwan business circles.

