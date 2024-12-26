Soldiers patrol border area

China Military Online) 10:35, December 26, 2024

Soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command walk through the snow-clad jungle during a routine patrol mission on December 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yue)

Soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command patrol the borderline on snowmobiles during a routine patrol mission on December 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yue)

