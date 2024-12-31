Xinjiang's water control project completed
Aerial view of the construction site of the Dashixia Water Control Project in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2024. (China News Service/Wang Xiaojun)
Located in the middle and lower reaches of Kumarak River in Aksu region, the Dashixia Water Control Project was successfully built on Monday.
Construction of the 247-meter facility, the world's highest concrete-faced sand-gravel dam, began in September 2021 and was completed eight months ahead of schedule. A total of 18.9 million cubic meters of materials were consumed during its construction.
