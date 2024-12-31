Xinjiang's water control project completed

Ecns.cn) 16:34, December 31, 2024

Aerial view of the construction site of the Dashixia Water Control Project in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2024. (China News Service/Wang Xiaojun)

Located in the middle and lower reaches of Kumarak River in Aksu region, the Dashixia Water Control Project was successfully built on Monday.

Construction of the 247-meter facility, the world's highest concrete-faced sand-gravel dam, began in September 2021 and was completed eight months ahead of schedule. A total of 18.9 million cubic meters of materials were consumed during its construction.

Aerial view of the construction site of the Dashixia Water Control Project in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2024. (China News Service/Wang Xiaojun)

Aerial view of the construction site of the Dashixia Water Control Project in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2024. (China News Service/Wang Xiaojun)

Aerial view of the construction site of the Dashixia Water Control Project in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2024. (China News Service/Wang Xiaojun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)