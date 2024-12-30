People across China prepare for upcoming New Year 2025

Xinhua) 08:22, December 30, 2024

Artisans make pomegranate-shaped festive buns in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 29, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Wang Hainan/Xinhua)

Customers buy festive decorations at a market in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 29, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform at a market in Zhifu District, Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 29, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

A cultural parade is held in Wucheng District, Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 29, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

A customer tries on a festive garment at a market in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 29, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Yu Fangping/Xinhua)

Villagers take part in a folk art performance in Maowu Village of Daixi Town, Wuxing District, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 28, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)

An artisan shows the making of pomegranate-shaped festive buns via livestreaming in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 29, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a lantern fair in Qilihe District, Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Chen Yonggang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Fengyu Bridge adorned with lanterns in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 28, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Staf members hang festive decorations at a bookstore in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 29, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a New Year market in Qilihe District, Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Chen Yonggang/Xinhua)

A girl poses for photos with festive decorations at a bookstore in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 29, 2024. China is gearing up for the upcoming New Year 2025 with festive decorations and various activities nationwide. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

