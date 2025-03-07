In pics: Blooming bougainvillea turn pedestrian bridges into "sky gardens" in S China's Guangzhou
Photo shows the Wuyangcun pedestrian bridge adorned with clusters of water-red bougainvillea in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/He Shanfu)
Bougainvillea are blossoming on several pedestrian bridges across Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, these days. The beautiful flowers in pink, white, and water-red turn these overpasses into stunning "sky gardens."
Among them, the pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Dongfeng Middle Road and Xiaobei Road is particularly eye-catching. The pink-and-white bougainvillea cascade like a waterfall, captivating passersby with their unique and vibrant hues. Meanwhile, the Wuyangcun pedestrian bridge is adorned with clusters of water-red bougainvillea, exuding the essence of spring and attracting locals and tourists to stop and take photos.
Water-red bougainvillea bloom on a pedestrian bridge in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/He Shanfu)
Photo shows pink-and-white bougainvillea on the pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Dongfeng Middle Road and Xiaobei Road in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/He Shanfu)
Passersby take photos of pink-and-white bougainvillea on a pedestrian bridge in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/He Shanfu)
A girl takes photos of another girl and bougainvillea on a pedestrian bridge in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/He Shanfu)
Photo shows a pedestrian bridge adorned with clusters of water-red bougainvillea in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/He Shanfu)
