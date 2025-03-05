In pics: Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:03, March 05, 2025

Farmers reap winter wheat on a field in Galou village, Zhongke township, Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

In early spring, 7,400 mu (about 493 hectares) of winter wheat in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has reached a bountiful harvest.

In the vast wheat fields of Galou village, Zhongke township, villagers can be seen busily harvesting the wheat. From harvesting to threshing and transportation, every step is seamlessly connected, creating a bustling scene of labor and prosperity.

