We Are China

A busy harvest season in the golden rice fields of E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:42, November 18, 2024

Villagers use harvesters to gather late rice in high-standard farmland in Huangping village, Chengtang township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Recently, in Huangping village, Yifeng county, east China's Jiangxi Province, villagers used harvesters to gather late rice in high-standard farmland.

In recent years, Yifeng county has implemented the "storing grain in land, storing grain in technology" strategy to strengthen the foundation of food security. By promoting the development of high-standard farmland, the county has established a series of well-equipped, contiguous plots with irrigation infrastructure, improving farmland irrigation and cultivation conditions. This initiative has led to higher grain yields, increased agricultural efficiency, and boosted farmers' incomes.

Villagers use harvesters to gather late rice in high-standard farmland in Huangping village, Chengtang township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Villagers use harvesters to gather late rice in high-standard farmland in Huangping village, Chengtang township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

In Huangping village, Chengtang township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province, contiguous high-standard farmland stretches across the area, interwoven with residential houses, creating a picturesque scene. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

In Huangping village, Chengtang township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province, contiguous high-standard farmland stretches across the area, interwoven with residential houses, creating a picturesque scene. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

In Huangping village, Chengtang township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province, contiguous high-standard farmland stretches across the area, interwoven with residential houses, creating a picturesque scene. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

In Huangping village, Chengtang township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province, contiguous high-standard farmland stretches across the area, interwoven with residential houses, creating a picturesque scene. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)