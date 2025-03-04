In pics: Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian

Photo shows an aerial view of the beautiful scenery of a Tulou complex and rapeseed flowers in Dadi village, Xiandu township, Hua'an county, Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

Recently, rapeseed flowers have come into full bloom in Dadi village, Xiandu township, Hua'an county, Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. As the spring breeze sweeps through, golden waves of flowers ripple across the fields, creating a stunning scene where the vibrant fields blend with a Tulou complex, which is a traditional earthen building.

Tulou complexes in Hua'an were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2008.

In recent years, the area has leveraged its World Heritage status to boost eco-tourism. By planting rapeseed flowers and other blossoms, it has enhanced the landscape, promoted the integrated development of culture and tourism, and created a more immersive experience for visitors, attracting crowds eager to capture its beauty.

Tourists go sightseeing in a scenic area in Dadi village, Xiandu township, Hua'an county, Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Hua'an county)

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of a Tulou complex and rapeseed flowers in Dadi village, Xiandu township, Hua'an county, Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Hua'an county)

A tourist poses for pictures amid rapeseed flowers in Dadi village, Xiandu township, Hua'an county, Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Hua'an county)

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers in Dadi village, Xiandu township, Hua'an county, Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Hua'an county)

Photo shows a straw figure at a scenic area in Dadi village, Xiandu townshipship, Hua'an county, Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Hua'an county)

