AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robotic dogs are now handling inspection patrols at the experimental demonstration base for modern agricultural technologies in Shouguang city, east China's Shandong Province.
These robotic dogs are responsible for inspecting the conditions of vegetables grown in greenhouses at the base. They meticulously inspect the crops row by row, identifying pests and diseases that could affect plant health.
After completing their rounds, agricultural technicians analyze the data collected by the robotic dogs, evaluating crop growth and pest control needs.
By leveraging an AI-trained agricultural knowledge base, they provide farmers with informed, science-based suggestions for planting strategies and pest management, ensuring more efficient and sustainable farming practices.
