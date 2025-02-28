A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 10:54, February 28, 2025

Photo shows locals as they sew colorful prayer flag trees on a street in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, in preparation for the 2025 Tibetan New Year. People of the Tibetan ethnic group have a long tradition of replacing the colorful prayer flag trees on their rooftops during the Tibetan New Year to pray for a bountiful harvest and good fortune in the coming year. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

As the 2025 Tibetan New Year, known as Losar, draws near, markets in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, have entered their busiest time of the year, offering a wide variety of goods for use during the festival.

Chongsaikang market, a consumer goods market on Barkhor Street, Chengguan district, Lhasa, is teeming with people and filled with the rich aromas of various festive foods, including butter and barley wine, as well as the cheerful sounds of "Tashi Delek" (a traditional Tibetan New Year greeting).

The 2025 Tibetan New Year, as the most important festival in the Tibetan calendar, falls on Feb. 28.

Special purchases for the festival range from handcrafted butter sculptures and ingredients of traditional foods to Tibetan-style cultural and creative products that blend modern designs with traditional Chinese cultural elements.

