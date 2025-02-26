7th Winter Int'l Bird Watching Festival held in Shangri-La, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:39, February 26, 2025

A Mrs. Gould's sunbird perches on a tree branch in Shangri-La, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Tao)

The 7th Winter International Bird Watching Festival was held in Shangri-La, a famous tourist city under the administration of Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, from Feb. 22 to 24, 2025.

The festival featured a range of activities, including a bird watching contest, an exhibition of achievements in ecological conservation, and a bird watching seminar, showcasing Shangri-La's ecological splendor.

Let's join bird watching enthusiasts through their lenses as we venture into this "birds' paradise" and appreciate the stunning natural scenery of Diqing.

