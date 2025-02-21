Seaweed flowers blossom at the source of Jianhu Lake in Dali, SW China's Yunnan

In early spring, the first wave of seaweed flowers at Shuigulou village, the source of Jianhu Lake in Jianchuan county of Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has already begun to bloom. The green stems and leaves of the seaweed flowers sway in the crystal-clear lake, while their yellow stamens and white petals stand out, bathed in the mist, giving them a sacred and ethereal aura.

It is understood that seaweed flowers are often referred to as "a litmus test of water quality." In Erhai Lake, the seaweed flowers only fully blossom after May. However, at the source of Jianhu Lake, seaweed flowers can be seen throughout the year.

A photo captures the blossoming seaweed flower at the source of Jianhu Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Yang Xiaoxia)

