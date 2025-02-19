Home>>
Locals create unique Ne Zha fabrics with Bai tie-dyeing technique in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 11:27, February 19, 2025
Currently, the Chinese animated film and global blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" is showing in theaters. With box office numbers continuing to rise, the popularity of characters in the film have also been boosted. In Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, locals use Bai ethnic tie-dyeing techniques to create images of Ne Zha and Ao Bing on fabrics, attracting many tourists.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ne Zha 2 tops global box office of animated films
- Young man composes music for 'Ne Zha 2' with Mongolian throat singing
- Domestic 3D animators contribute to success of 'Ne Zha 2'
- Chinese animation blockbuster Ne Zha 2 mainstay in Australian cinemas
- Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" hits North American big screen
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.