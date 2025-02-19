Locals create unique Ne Zha fabrics with Bai tie-dyeing technique in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 11:27, February 19, 2025

Currently, the Chinese animated film and global blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" is showing in theaters. With box office numbers continuing to rise, the popularity of characters in the film have also been boosted. In Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, locals use Bai ethnic tie-dyeing techniques to create images of Ne Zha and Ao Bing on fabrics, attracting many tourists.

