New school semester starts in China

Xinhua) 08:18, February 18, 2025

Middle school students learn about Chinese ancient architecture at an art museum in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

Students have a video call with members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team at a middle school in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

An aerial drone photo shows students interacting with robots at a primary school in Xingye County of Yulin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A firefighter introduces a fire fighting truck to students at a school in Changning District of Shanghai, east China, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Students perform chorus at a middle school in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students perform bamboo pole dance at a middle school in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students perform folk dance at a middle school in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students try out VR devices at Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An actor performs Sichuan opera face-changing for students at a primary school in Guang'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Photo by Liao Xiaobing/Xinhua)

Students operate a model car at a primary school in Xingye County of Yulin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Students play games at a primary school in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

Students watch the performance of an intelligent robot dog at a middle school in Pengshan District of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Photo by Weng Guangjian/Xinhua)

Students learn to make bamboo handicrafts at a kindergarten in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 17, 2025. With a mixture of nerves and excitement, many students in China attended their special first class of new semester. (Photo by Liu Changsong/Xinhua)

Students perform at the opening ceremony of the new semester at a primary school in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 17, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Students attend the opening ceremony of the new semester at a primary school in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 17, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A student walks into a primary school in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A student hangs a wish card at a primary school in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Students try floor curling at a primary school in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Students read books at a classroom of a primary school in Haidian District, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

