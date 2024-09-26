China to ensure 2 hours of daily physical activities for primary, middle school students
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will make sure that primary and middle school students engage in at least two hours of physical activities each day, an education official said Thursday.
Every day, students will attend one sports class and an hour of physical exercise after class, said Wang Jiayi, vice minister of education, at a press conference.
The move is aimed at solving common eye and weight problems among students by ensuring sufficient exposure to sunshine, he said.
In Beijing, the 10-minute break between classes for compulsory education has been extended to 15 minutes starting this autumn semester.
Municipal education authorities said the decision aims to provide teachers and students with ample break time between classes, while also encouraging students to spend time outdoors to further promote their physical and mental well-being.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese schools better equipped for students' midday nap in new semester
- Start of fall semester postponed in heat-impacted Chinese localities
- Schools across China host activities to mark start of new semester
- Global governance school set to boost country's role on world stage
- Smoking rate among Chinese middle school students drops: survey
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.