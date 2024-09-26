China to ensure 2 hours of daily physical activities for primary, middle school students

Xinhua) 15:15, September 26, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will make sure that primary and middle school students engage in at least two hours of physical activities each day, an education official said Thursday.

Every day, students will attend one sports class and an hour of physical exercise after class, said Wang Jiayi, vice minister of education, at a press conference.

The move is aimed at solving common eye and weight problems among students by ensuring sufficient exposure to sunshine, he said.

In Beijing, the 10-minute break between classes for compulsory education has been extended to 15 minutes starting this autumn semester.

Municipal education authorities said the decision aims to provide teachers and students with ample break time between classes, while also encouraging students to spend time outdoors to further promote their physical and mental well-being.

