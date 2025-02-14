Students embrace new semester with diverse "first lesson" across China

Xinhua) 08:24, February 14, 2025

A teacher instructs students to interact with an intelligent robot at the No.1 Primary School in Boxing County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 13, 2025. Primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens in some regions across China, welcomed the first day of the new semester on Thursday. Students began the term with diverse "first lesson" activities, marking the start of a fresh academic journey. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Students interact with an intelligent robot dog at a primary school in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 13, 2025. Primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens in some regions across China, welcomed the first day of the new semester on Thursday. Students began the term with diverse "first lesson" activities, marking the start of a fresh academic journey. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Students practice roller skating during a physical education class at Zunhua No.6 Experimental Primary School in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2025. Primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens in some regions across China, welcomed the first day of the new semester on Thursday. Students began the term with diverse "first lesson" activities, marking the start of a fresh academic journey. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A traffic police officer explains traffic safety knowledge to students at Zunhua No.6 Experimental Primary School in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2025. Primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens in some regions across China, welcomed the first day of the new semester on Thursday. Students began the term with diverse "first lesson" activities, marking the start of a fresh academic journey. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Children try to perform dragon dance at a kindergarten in Liangxi District, Wuxi City of east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2025. Primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens in some regions across China, welcomed the first day of the new semester on Thursday. Students began the term with diverse "first lesson" activities, marking the start of a fresh academic journey. (Photo by Xuan Yueliang/Xinhua)

A firefighter instructs students to use fire hose at Dachuan District Experimental School in Dazhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 13, 2025. Primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens in some regions across China, welcomed the first day of the new semester on Thursday. Students began the term with diverse "first lesson" activities, marking the start of a fresh academic journey. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

A firefighter introduces the use of fire extinguisher to students at Jiulong Experimental School in Hailing District, Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2025. Primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens in some regions across China, welcomed the first day of the new semester on Thursday. Students began the term with diverse "first lesson" activities, marking the start of a fresh academic journey. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Students show their handmade works created during the winter vacation at Zigui Experimental Primary School in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 13, 2025. Primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens in some regions across China, welcomed the first day of the new semester on Thursday. Students began the term with diverse "first lesson" activities, marking the start of a fresh academic journey. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

Students pick strawberries in a garden of Yangcunqiao Central Primary School in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 13, 2025. Primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens in some regions across China, welcomed the first day of the new semester on Thursday. Students began the term with diverse "first lesson" activities, marking the start of a fresh academic journey. (Photo by Ning Wenwu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows students dancing with an intelligent robot dog and a humanoid robot at a primary school in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 13, 2025. Primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens in some regions across China, welcomed the first day of the new semester on Thursday. Students began the term with diverse "first lesson" activities, marking the start of a fresh academic journey. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

