Birds flutter among blossoms like 'spring fairies' in parks of SW China's Chongqing

People's Daily Online) 09:41, February 13, 2025

Photo shows a vibrant and enchanting sight of a bird foraging for food in a flowering tree in a park located in Nanchuan district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo/CCTV.com)

As flowers in various city parks in Nanchuan district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality begin to bloom, birds flitter gracefully among the blossoms, foraging for food, resembling little "spring fairies" bringing life to the season.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)