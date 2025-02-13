Birds flutter among blossoms like 'spring fairies' in parks of SW China's Chongqing
(People's Daily Online) 09:41, February 13, 2025
|Photo shows a vibrant and enchanting sight of a bird foraging for food in a flowering tree in a park located in Nanchuan district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo/CCTV.com)
As flowers in various city parks in Nanchuan district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality begin to bloom, birds flitter gracefully among the blossoms, foraging for food, resembling little "spring fairies" bringing life to the season.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rare glossy ibis spotted in county of SW China's Yunnan for six consecutive years
- China employs tech to boost conservation of migratory birds
- Oriental white storks seen at wetland in SE China's Fujian
- Wintering migratory birds seen at national nature reserve, SW China's Guizhou
- Return of birds highlights Beijing's better water environment
- Black-necked cranes fly to reserve in Yunnan for wintering
- Pic story: volunteer dedicated to feeding gulls by Dianchi Lake in Kunming
- Nesting on transmission towers
- Feature: Sustained passion of bird lovers evident in SW China
- Migratory birds arrive at Caohai National Nature Reserve in SW China's Guizhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.