Nesting on transmission towers

(People's Daily App) 14:19, November 29, 2024

As the number of migratory birds peaks during their seasonal migrations, workers from the State Grid Corporation of China have taken steps to accommodate their presence. Using drones, the workers have set up nests on transmission towers, demonstrating the potential for ecological protection and urban development to coexist harmoniously.

(Source: Shijie APP-State Grid Corporation of China (State Grid) )

