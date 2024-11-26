Smart geese give farmer a hand

(People's Daily App) 15:21, November 26, 2024

Videos of two well-trained geese have gone viral on Chinese social media as they have shown themselves to be good helpers to a local woman in Guizhou Province. Living in the rural area of the Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, the geese are able to transport vegetables to the nearby town for sale using a customized carrying pole on their backs or by pulling a trailer carrying eggs, corn or other crops.

