Folk art brings festivity in C China's Hubei Province

Xinhua) 08:31, February 12, 2025

Folk artists of Lichuan Dengge perform on the street in Baiyangba Town, Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

WUHAN, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Lichuan Dengge, originated from Lichuan City of Hubei Province, is a vibrant traditional folk art performed during festivals with colorful props like dragon boats and lantern carts. It features lively songs and interactive performances, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Tujia ethnic group. In 2011, Lichuan Dengge was listed among the third batch of national intangible cultural heritage.

People watch Lichuan Dengge performance on the street in Baiyangba Town, Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A folk artist of Lichuan Dengge makes preparation before performance in Baiyangba Town, Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Folk artists of Lichuan Dengge parade on the street in Baiyangba Town, Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Children watch Lichuan Dengge performance on the street in Baiyangba Town, Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Folk artists of Lichuan Dengge perform on the street in Baiyangba Town, Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Folk artists of Lichuan Dengge make preparation before performance in Baiyangba Town, Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Folk artists of Lichuan Dengge perform on the street in Baiyangba Town, Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Folk artists of Lichuan Dengge parade on the street in Baiyangba Town, Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

