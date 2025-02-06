Hero on white horse rescues drowning victim in Hubei

(People's Daily App) 14:10, February 06, 2025

In a dramatic rescue in Xiantao City, Hubei Province, a man rode his white horse into a river to save a person caught in the rapids. The rescuer, a man from Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region who has been taming horses since the age of six, successfully pulled the victim to safety with the help of his brave steed, “White Dragon.” Watch the video to witness this heroic moment!

(Compiled by Wang Ruofan)

