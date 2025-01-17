73-year-old crab farmer rescues two people from river

(People's Daily App) 13:56, January 17, 2025

A young driver, distracted while behind the wheel, loses control of his car and plunges into a river with his passenger. Hearing their cries, a 73-year-old crab farmer rows over, rescues both, and brings them safely to shore in Shajiabang town of Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province on December 22, 2024.

(Source: Suzhou Broadcasting System)

