We Are China

View of Sayram Lake in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:44, January 16, 2025

This photo shows a view of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

This photo shows a view of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

This photo shows a view of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

This photo shows a view of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

Tourists visit Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

Tourists take photos in front of a frozen waterfall at Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)