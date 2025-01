We Are China

Xinjiang's Sayram Lake offers stunning winter scenery

People's Daily Online) 14:19, January 14, 2025

Vibrant morning hues blend with the distant mountains at Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Hua)

On Jan. 6, 2025, Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was graced with a magnificent sunrise. The morning glow blended harmoniously with the distant mountains to create a breathtaking landscape.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

