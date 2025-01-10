Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan

A rattan iron basket is displayed in Anxi county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Lanyan)

In Anxi county of southeast China's Fujian Province, skilled artisans turn rattan, bamboo, iron wire, and steel plates into exquisite home craft items that grace countless households.

Anxi has emerged as the country's largest production and export base for rattan iron crafts, accounting for one-third of national trade volume in similar products, with rattan iron crafts being exported to over 60 countries and regions. The county has built a household rattan iron industry cluster with an annual output value of 28.6 billion yuan (about $3.9 billion).

In recent years, the rattan iron craft industry in Anxi has undergone transformation and upgrade, evolving into one focused on home crafts and culture. The sector has embraced a dual-market strategy, targeting both domestic and international markets while integrating online and offline platforms for development.

Rattan iron crafts are displayed in Anxi county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Lanyan)

Anxi has prioritized rattan iron crafts as a signature industry, a livelihood industry, and a pillar industry, driving its high-quality development. The sector has become Anxi's primary livelihood industry and its largest export sector, and as a result the city has earned the title of "China's capital of rattan iron crafts."

Over the past five years, Anxi's government has invested over 300 million yuan to support the growth of rattan iron craft enterprises. To refine the industrial ecosystem, the county established a development center and an industry management committee, along with a joint meeting system to facilitate communication between associations and enterprises. These measures aim to coordinate efforts in brand building, market development, R&D, product protection, and promotional activities.

