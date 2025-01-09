Woman revitalizes intangible cultural heritage items with a stylish twist

People's Daily Online) 09:42, January 09, 2025

Li Jie, a skilled embroiderer from southwest China's Yunnan Province, infuses intangible cultural heritage items such as traditional embroidery and silver ornaments with modern fashion elements, creating ethnic costumes that captivate consumers and breathe new life into traditional clothing.

Li Jie shows an ethnic costume made by her to a customer in her store in Fuheng township, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Dec. 20, 2024. (Photo/Yang Jiayan)

Models show costumes made by Li Jie on Dec. 5, 2024. (Photo/Yang Jiayan)

Born and raised in an ethnic village in Fuheng township, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Li developed a natural love for embroidery and honed her skills from a young age. After gaining five years of tailoring experience while working away from home, Li returned to her roots with a strong foundation in sewing when she was 22.

Li Jie sews women's hats of the Yi and Miao ethnic groups. (Photo/Yang Jiayan)

Upon her return, Li pursued her dream of designing ethnic clothing by undergoing professional training in Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan. Equipped with knowledge in the making and design of clothing, she opened her own ethnic clothing store in the county seat, marking the beginning of her career in ethnic fashion.

Li Jie examines a newly finished costume in front of the mirror. (Photo/Yang Jiayan)

Li's store, covering about 50 square meters, welcomes guests with an array of intricately crafted ethnic garments representing diverse ethnic groups such as Yi, Miao, Bai, and Han. The walls are adorned with handcrafted items like embroidered shoes and bags.

Li Jie designs clothing. (Photo/Yang Jiayan)

In her sewing process, Li blends traditional craftsmanship with modern innovations, creating ethnic garments that are both stylish and diverse. The outfits retain a traditional charm while appealing to modern tastes, making them popular among consumers. Within a year of opening, the store quickly attracted a large customer base and sold over 20 sets, generating sales of over 40,000 yuan (about $5,479.88).

Li Jie cuts out a clothing design pattern. (Photo/Yang Jiayan)

Li hopes the blend of traditional ethnic features with modern elements allows the clothing she makes to reach a broader audience, showcasing ethnic minority culture. Using the needle as a "pen" and fabric as "paper," she is looking to sketch out a new trend for ethnic fashion. Li's works not only preserve and promote traditional craftsmanship, but also vividly represent the wisdom and courage of women in the new era.

Photo shows costumes of the Yi ethnic group made by Li Jie. (Photo/Yang Jiayan)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)