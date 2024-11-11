Shanyao salt field adheres to traditional sun-drying techniques in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 16:57, November 11, 2024

A worker operates at Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 8, 2024. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows two workers walking on a footpath at Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows people agitating thickened seawater at Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A worker piles up crude salt at Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 8, 2024. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows a view of Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows people working at Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A worker piles up crude salt at Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 8, 2024. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A worker agitates thickened seawater at Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 9, 2024. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Workers unload crude salt and pile it up at Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 8, 2024. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Workers transfer crude salt at Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 9, 2024. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A worker piles up crude salt at Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 8, 2024. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows people agitating thickened seawater at Shanyao salt field in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Covering an area of 920 hectares, the Shanyao salt field adheres to the traditional sun-drying techniques, and annually turns out 65,000 tonnes of sea salt. The Fujian traditional sun-drying techniques for sea salt production (Quanzhou style) was inscribed in the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)