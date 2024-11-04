Pic story: inheritor of Tianlin Yao ethnic embroidery skill

Pan Haiyan carries cloth in her embroidery workshop in Tianlin County, Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Boasts a long history, Tianlin Yao ethnic embroidery skill is known for exquisite patterns, with the themes of creation mainly based on life of the Yao people.

Born in 1970 in Tianlin County, Pan Haiyan is a representative inheritor of the Tianlin Yao ethnic embroidery skill, a provincial intangible cultural heritage project in Guangxi. Pan has started to learn this form of art since she was young, and masters dozens of needlework techniques of the Yao embroidery through years of practices.

With superb skills, she also started an embroidery workshop and trained many embroiderers, which has not only increased the incomes of her trainees, but also breathed new life into the Yao embroidery.

Pan Haiyan (C) teach embroidery techniques to her apprentices in her embroidery workshop in Tianlin County, Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Pan Haiyan threads a needle in her embroidery workshop in Tianlin County, Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Pan Haiyan displays her embroidery work in her workshop in Tianlin County, Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Pan Haiyan (L) shows embroidery techniques to her apprentice in her workshop in Tianlin County, Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Pan Haiyan checks the products in her workshop in Tianlin County, Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

