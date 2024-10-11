Activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages held in C China

Xinhua) 08:49, October 11, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows people watching folk art performances at a square in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province. A series of activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages were held here on Thursday. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows folk artists performing at a square in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province. A series of activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages were held here on Thursday. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

Folk aritists perform at a square in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages were held here on Thursday. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

A magician performs at a square in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages were held here on Thursday. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

Folk aritists perform at a square in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages were held here on Thursday. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

