Activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages held in C China
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows people watching folk art performances at a square in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province. A series of activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages were held here on Thursday. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows folk artists performing at a square in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province. A series of activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages were held here on Thursday. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)
Folk aritists perform at a square in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages were held here on Thursday. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)
A magician performs at a square in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages were held here on Thursday. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)
Folk aritists perform at a square in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of activities to promote Baofeng's intangible cultural heritages were held here on Thursday. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)
