Home>>
Trending in China | China's national intangible cultural heritage: Clay sculpture Ni Gugu
(People's Daily App) 16:22, July 22, 2024
Ni Gugu is a type of clay sculpture that produces different sounds when blown into. It was recognized as China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. In this video, watch how artisans mold clay into Ni Gugu.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2nd Council Meeting of Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia held in Qingdao, China's Shandong
- Trending in China | Traditional Chinese music: Chuanjiang Haozi
- Chinese team holds heritage protection class for Afghan students
- Chongren ancient town preserves rich heritage through meticulous restoration
- Exploring treasures of splendid ancient Chinese civilization at Liangzhu culture site
- Cultural revival helps retain charm of rural China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.