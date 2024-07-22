Trending in China | China's national intangible cultural heritage: Clay sculpture Ni Gugu

(People's Daily App) 16:22, July 22, 2024

Ni Gugu is a type of clay sculpture that produces different sounds when blown into. It was recognized as China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. In this video, watch how artisans mold clay into Ni Gugu.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

