Exploring treasures of splendid ancient Chinese civilization at Liangzhu culture site

People's Daily Online) 13:46, May 08, 2024

Alvaro Lago, a reporter from People's Daily Online, recently visited the Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. He successfully excavated pottery shards under the guidance of experts during a public archeological activity.

The Liangzhu ruins have gained the world's recognition as a testimony to the existence of Chinese civilization at least 5,000 years ago. They have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Archaeological research, public archaeological displays and interactive activities at the park bring the heritage "to life", allowing visitors to immerse themselves in experiencing the splendour of ancient Chinese civilization.

(Xing Yawen, as an intern, contributed to this story.)

