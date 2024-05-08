Exploring treasures of splendid ancient Chinese civilization at Liangzhu culture site
Alvaro Lago, a reporter from People's Daily Online, recently visited the Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. He successfully excavated pottery shards under the guidance of experts during a public archeological activity.
The Liangzhu ruins have gained the world's recognition as a testimony to the existence of Chinese civilization at least 5,000 years ago. They have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Archaeological research, public archaeological displays and interactive activities at the park bring the heritage "to life", allowing visitors to immerse themselves in experiencing the splendour of ancient Chinese civilization.
(Xing Yawen, as an intern, contributed to this story.)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chongren ancient town preserves rich heritage through meticulous restoration
- China, US extend key agreement on fighting cultural relic theft, illegal trade
- Protection, inheritance of cultural heritage to be enhanced
- China's contributions to world heritage preservation, cooperation
- Four more Chinese projects designated world heritage irrigation structures
- Laos' Vat Phou temple on UNESCO World Heritage Site list
- Heritage sites preserve past, build the future
- Echoing across borders: Brushstrokes unite cultures, celebrate China's rich heritage
- China breathes new life into industrial heritage sites
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.