2nd Council Meeting of Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia held in Qingdao, China's Shandong

Xinhua) 09:55, June 20, 2024

People visit an exhibition area on intangible cultural heritages during the 2nd Council Meeting of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Participants attend the opening ceremony of the 2nd Council Meeting of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The 2nd Council Meeting of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia is held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit an exhibition area on intangible cultural heritages during the 2nd Council Meeting of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

